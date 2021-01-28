COVID-19 : 110 TEST POSITIVE AT MUTIMUREFU

An alarming number of inmates have tested positive to Covid-19 at Mutimurefu, one of the largest prisons in the country, reliable sources have told The Mirror.
The sources told The Mirror that of the 150 prisoners
tested so far, 110 are positive. The prisoners are being tested in batches of
75.
It is understood that 53 inmates tested positive on
Wednesday last week while 57 tested positive three days ago (Sunday).
Provincial Covid-19 taskforce spokesperson Rodgers Irimayi
confirmed the Wednesday figure and said that he was yet to get the Sunday figure.
Efforts by The Mirror to find out what arrangements is done
to separate the affected prisoners from those who are free from the virus were
futile. However, all of Zimbabweans’ prisons are overcrowded and this is a big
problem in the fight against the pandemic. Masvingo Mirror
