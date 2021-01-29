COUNCIL WORKER BONKS BOSS, GETS SUSPENDED

A love affair that Tongogara Rural District Council treasurer Sithembiso Ndiripo allegedly had with her Chief Executive Officer has cost her job.

Ndiripo was suspended with full benefits on Friday last week and her acts of misconduct arise from her alleged improper relationship with her former boss Brian Rufasha. The suspension is to allow the local authority to investigate four cases of misconduct being levelled against her.

The council says in the suspension letter seen by The Mirror that the love relationship between the two compromised business particularly when their affair became sour.

Council payments were delayed as the two quarreled, says the letter and the relationship therefore negatively affected the professional execution of duties by the treasurer.

“Council has good cause to believe you have committed acts of misconduct mentioned in Section 4 of SI 15/2006. By copy of this letter and with immediate effect council hereby suspends you from duty as its treasurer with full benefits to a pave way for investigations and possible disciplinary hearing against you,” reads the letter.

Ndiripo is also accused of gross incompetence or inefficiency for failing to implement and advise council in pastel accounting. She transferred her assistant identified as Gonera to Donga sub office when she was supposed to be assisting her in the main office and she allowed clerical staff to supervise her when it was supposed to be vice versa.

Ndiripo is also accused of authorising council driver Nangatidza an extra 60 liters of diesel on a journey to Harare. The local authority allows an allocation of 80 litres for that return trip.

Ndiripo was ordered not to visit any council premises unless specifically directed to do so and also not to communicate with any council employee. Masvingo Mirror