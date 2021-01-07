COUNCIL SPLASHES US$480K ON BIGWIGS

CHIREDZI Rural District Council (RDC) has pampered its six top executives with top-of-the-range Toyota Hilux GD-6 double-cab vehicles at a time service delivery has plunged to unprecedented levels.
The vehicles, sourced for the human resources and
administration officer, finance officer, technical services officer,
environmental, agriculture, campfire, and tourism officer, community services
officer and audit officer, came at a cost of $393,6 million or US$480 000 using
the official auction rate.
A council source who spoke on condition of anonymity told
Southern Eye that Chiredzi RDC used some of the money paid for Mhangula
Triangle lease by Malilangwe Conservation Trust and rates from Hippo Valley
Estates to fund the extravagance.
The Mhangula lease was for US$110 000. The community was
expected to have its share of US$80 000, with Chiredzi RDC only entitled to
US$30 000.
Council chairperson Edward Matsilele confirmed that they
bought vehicles for top executives, but disputed the cost of the vehicles. He
said it was a personal loan scheme which council only guaranteed.
“They (top executives) took personal bank loans to buy
those vehicles and as Chiredzi RDC, we are only paying 60% of the total cost of
the vehicles as guarantee to the bank. Those are second-hand cars and are
valued at US$30 000 and not US$80 000 as many people think. That price is for
new vehicles,” Matsilele said.
“The loans are payable over three years and the vehicles
will remain council property until the loans are fully serviced.”
Former Chiredzi Town Council chairperson, who is former
Chiredzi North MP Ronald Ndava (Zanu PF), said he was surprised that the broke
local authority chose to splash on top executives while big corporates like
sugar-producing giant, Tongaat Hulett could not afford such vehicles for senior
staff.
“I just saw the cars, but I think that’s a misplaced
priority. It means some services will be neglected until those vehicles are
fully paid for. Some of the roads are in a bad state and are inaccessible and
other services are in a sorry state, but they could still afford such
glitzness,” Ndava said.
United Chiredzi Residents and Ratepayers Association
spokesperson Bernard Dachi said: “Something is not adding up here, and it
remains a mystery how a bank can give someone earning Zimbabwean dollars a loan
in United States dollars?
“Even if the vehicles are costing US$30 000 each, as the
chairperson is saying, where did they get US$18 000 which is 60% of the total
value. We are not saying they should not get vehicles, but the type of vehicles
should also be considered.”
In December last year, Chiredzi RDC bought 32 motor bikes
for its councillors. The motor bikes were also said to have been purchased
through a loan scheme. The total value of the bikes could not be immediately
established. Newsday
