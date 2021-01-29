COP BEATEN BY FOREX DEALERS

TWO illegal forex dealers were yesterday hauled to court on allegations of assaulting a police officer. They had been arrested for illegally dealing in foreign currency.

The two, Vhumani Chishanu (32) and Kundai Garaba (24) were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Isheanesu Matova.

Allegations are that on January 26, the complainant, Remington Chikukwa, was on patrol duty at Fourth Street Bus Terminus in the company of Sergeant Komichi and Constable Godzi and was approached by Chishanu, who was soliciting for illegal money exchange.

Chishanu was subsequently arrested by Chikukwa who identified himself by producing his identification card. Chishanu was then taken to the corner of Robert Mugabe and Simon Muzenda Street for searching.

While he was being searched, Garaba and six other men approached the team on patrol and demanded a satchel which Chishanu had and Chikukwa refused to hand it over.

They began to wrestle with him, tearing the bag and some money fell out. Chikukwa, however, managed to get hold of some of the exhibits, which they noticed and grabbed him from behind while Chishanu searched his pockets and wallet, which had US$60 and ZWL$250.

The police officer was later rescued by his colleagues and the duo was apprehended while their accomplices fled the scene. Shepherd Makonde appeared for the State. H Metro