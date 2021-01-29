CHOMBO, MUPFUMIRA CASES TO BE FINALISED, SAYS PG

The Prosecutor General, Kumbirai Hodzi says all high profile legal cases will soon be finalised, amid revelations that the PG’s office has adopted advanced prosecution strategies to address gaps that have been delaying finalisation of cases.
While the nation had followed high profile cases involving
former cabinet ministers Dr. Ignatius Chombo and Prisca Mupfumira with keen
interest, the prosecution process of the two has prolonged thereby raising
eyebrows that the cases might suffer a still birth.
The PG has however cleared the air on what delayed such
high profile cases, saying his office will now use new strategies to speed up
the prosecution perocess.
“We all know that the Chombo case the Bettercam is very
clear, but what these people do is that while you are dealing with his case in
the courts they will be busy making applications to the superior court on stay
of execution, they have done this on several occasions and we have done our
scientific study on it. The same with Prisca Mupfumira and Jason Machaya they
made record applications of such nature. Machaya had made over 24 applications
prolonging the prosecution process, but we re-strategized and finally he was
convicted.”
The Prosecutor General also clarified sticking issues
surrounding the case of former Director of State Residences, Douglas Tapfuma.
“The case of Douglas Tapfuma, he tried and failed to
circumvent the prosecution, he made several application to prolong his cases
but we were ahead of him and the result was there for everyone to see. He was
convicted.”
The Prosecutor General’s office has since recruited 300
prosecutors, while plans are at an advanced stage to secure a prosecutorial
village to separately accommodate the prosecutors. ZBC
