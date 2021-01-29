CHOMBO, MUPFUMIRA CASES TO BE FINALISED, SAYS PG

The Prosecutor General, Kumbirai Hodzi says all high profile legal cases will soon be finalised, amid revelations that the PG’s office has adopted advanced prosecution strategies to address gaps that have been delaying finalisation of cases.

While the nation had followed high profile cases involving former cabinet ministers Dr. Ignatius Chombo and Prisca Mupfumira with keen interest, the prosecution process of the two has prolonged thereby raising eyebrows that the cases might suffer a still birth.

The PG has however cleared the air on what delayed such high profile cases, saying his office will now use new strategies to speed up the prosecution perocess.

“We all know that the Chombo case the Bettercam is very clear, but what these people do is that while you are dealing with his case in the courts they will be busy making applications to the superior court on stay of execution, they have done this on several occasions and we have done our scientific study on it. The same with Prisca Mupfumira and Jason Machaya they made record applications of such nature. Machaya had made over 24 applications prolonging the prosecution process, but we re-strategized and finally he was convicted.”

The Prosecutor General also clarified sticking issues surrounding the case of former Director of State Residences, Douglas Tapfuma.

“The case of Douglas Tapfuma, he tried and failed to circumvent the prosecution, he made several application to prolong his cases but we were ahead of him and the result was there for everyone to see. He was convicted.”

The Prosecutor General’s office has since recruited 300 prosecutors, while plans are at an advanced stage to secure a prosecutorial village to separately accommodate the prosecutors. ZBC