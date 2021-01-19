CHINESE BOSS WHO BEAT UP WORKERS GETS BAIL

A CHINESE national who was recorded on video allegedly assaulting his two employees following a wage dispute appeared in court yesterday.

Zhong Zhongyi (60), a director of Fools Investments in Hope Fountain, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Shepherd Mjanja facing assault charges. He was remanded out of custody to February 24 on $3 000 bail.

Zhong allegedly assaulted the two complainants, Mr Tatenda Mangena and Mr Costan Mhasa, following a misunderstanding over unpaid salaries.

In his bail application, Zhong argued that he was not a flight risk and would not abscond if released on bail.

The State, which was represented by Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo, did not oppose his application, arguing that there were no compelling reasons warranting his continued detention.

He was ordered to report once every Friday at Nkulumane Police Station as part of the bail conditions.

Zhong was also ordered to continue residing at his given address and not to interfere with State witnesses until the matter is finalised.

Prosecuting, Mr Dlodlo said on January 16 at around 8AM at Fools Investment premises in Hope Fountain, the accused had a misunderstanding with his workers over unpaid salaries. The dispute degenerated into a scuffle during which Zhong indiscriminately punched Mr Mhasa all over the body.

After he was restrained, the accused person then suddenly followed the complainants armed with a shovel. He then allegedly hit Mr Mhasa once on the left arm before turning the heat on Mr Mangena.

“After assaulting Mhasa, the accused also turned on Mangena and struck him twice with a shovel on his left arm before they fled from the scene,” said Mr Dlodlo. A police report was made leading to the arrest of the accused person. Chronicle