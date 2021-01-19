CHINESE BOSS WHO BEAT UP WORKERS GETS BAIL

A CHINESE national who was recorded on video allegedly assaulting his two employees following a wage dispute appeared in court yesterday.
Zhong Zhongyi (60), a director of Fools Investments in Hope
Fountain, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Shepherd Mjanja facing assault
charges. He was remanded out of custody to February 24 on $3 000 bail.
Zhong allegedly assaulted the two complainants, Mr Tatenda
Mangena and Mr Costan Mhasa, following a misunderstanding over unpaid salaries.
In his bail application, Zhong argued that he was not a
flight risk and would not abscond if released on bail.
The State, which was represented by Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo, did
not oppose his application, arguing that there were no compelling reasons
warranting his continued detention.
He was ordered to report once every Friday at Nkulumane
Police Station as part of the bail conditions.
Zhong was also ordered to continue residing at his given
address and not to interfere with State witnesses until the matter is
finalised.
Prosecuting, Mr Dlodlo said on January 16 at around 8AM at
Fools Investment premises in Hope Fountain, the accused had a misunderstanding
with his workers over unpaid salaries. The dispute degenerated into a scuffle
during which Zhong indiscriminately punched Mr Mhasa all over the body.
After he was restrained, the accused person then suddenly
followed the complainants armed with a shovel. He then allegedly hit Mr Mhasa
once on the left arm before turning the heat on Mr Mangena.
“After assaulting Mhasa, the accused also turned on Mangena
and struck him twice with a shovel on his left arm before they fled from the
scene,” said Mr Dlodlo. A police report was made leading to the arrest of the
accused person. Chronicle
