CHIEF MASHAYAMOMBE DIES

Chief Mashayamombe, born Ignatius Chiketa Kanengoni, has died.

He was 86. Chief Mashayamombe passed away at Norton Hospital where he had been admitted after developing breathing problems.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, has confirmed the sad news.

“We have received sad news that we have lost Chief Mashayamombe.

“He is reported to have developed breathing problems yesterday and was taken to Norton Hospital where he died upon arrival in the evening,” he tweeted in the morning. Herald