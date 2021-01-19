CHIEF MASHAYAMOMBE DIES

Chief Mashayamombe, born Ignatius Chiketa Kanengoni, has died.
He was 86. Chief Mashayamombe passed away at Norton
Hospital where he had been admitted after developing breathing problems.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information,
Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, has confirmed the sad
news.
“We have received sad news that we have lost Chief Mashayamombe.
“He is reported to have developed breathing problems
yesterday and was taken to Norton Hospital where he died upon arrival in the
evening,” he tweeted in the morning. Herald
