CHIEF DIVORCES WIFE, MARRIES FORM FOUR PUPIL

Chief Mahenye (34), heading one of the largest chieftainships in Chipinge has disrupted the academic career of a girl whom he has married while she was writing her O Level Exams.
Chipinge Times cannot disclose the name of the girl who
attended Mahenye school for ethical reasons but Chief Mahenye whose real name
is Thomas Jojo confirmed the story.
The marriage took place last Saturday.
The girl’s studies were being sponsored by FACT, a child
rights organisation because of school fees constraints. She was supposed to be
sitting for six subjects and had by the time she got married written five.
The girl has since left home in Mahenye where she was
staying with her grandmother and is now living at the Chief’s homestead in the
same village.
Chief Mahenye said that he married the girl because his
wife had left him after disagreements with her over a mistress that he has a
child with in Checheche.
Some villagers who spoke to Chipinge Times accused the
chief of infidelity. They said that his wife left him because he wouldn’t sleep
at home for many days.
“I married the local girl after my wife deserted me after
she saw pictures of a woman, I have a child with in Checheche. It had been four
months after my wife left and I had no option but to remarry,” said Chief
Mahenye.
Social welfare, an organisation that protects child rights
said child marriages are worrisome and should not be condoned.
Chipinge FACT official who preferred anonymity said, “it is
disheartening when things like that happen, however they have other options
that such pupils are given like part time continuation with education or
community apprenticeship.” Masvingo Mirror
