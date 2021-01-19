skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 19 January 2021
CHEAT MUNYEZA QUITS PULPIT
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
JONATHAN MOYO RAPED ME : EX TOP MODEL
Former Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, who left Zimbabwe hurriedly in 2017 and faces arrest on various charges on his return, has been acc...
INSIDE LATE GOLD DEALER'S ESTATE
When they see someone swimming in luxury, the jealous always console themselves by saying, “he will leave all this when he dies”. Others are...
FOUR WHO STASHED US$2,5M LOOT ARRESTED
Four people appeared before a Harare court yesterday on allegations of trying to stash part of the loot stolen by suspected armed robbers th...
MUGABE BUSINESS EMPIRE COLLAPSES
THE late former president Robert Mugabe’s business empire has crumpled amid revelations that Gushungo Dairy Estate is being leased to a comp...
MY CHILD WAS NOT STRUCK WITH BATON STICK : MOTHER TELLS COPS
THE mother of the child who was reported by MDC-Alliance activists as having been struck to death by a police officer using a baton in Harar...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment