CHAMISA WAS HOLDING NATION AT RANSOM, SAYS MATEMADANDA

THE ruling Zanu PF says Nelson Chamisa, and the MDC Alliance “made their bed and must now lie in it” — after they allegedly “repeatedly spurned the hand of friendship” extended to them by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, tough-talking Zanu PF
national political commissar, Victor Matemadanda, also accused Chamisa of
over-estimating himself and suffering a “lack of wisdom” — adding that this was
the MDC Alliance leader’s “biggest undoing”.
“Chamisa’s lack of wisdom is his biggest undoing. You need
to understand that you cannot hold the people at ransom for a long time.
“We have had people with support, but when you don’t work
with others, they will dump you. This is what has happened with him,” he said.
This comes as hopes have once again been raised that
Zimbabwe’s much-talked about national dialogue could finally start in earnest
this year, following recent hints to this effect by both Mnangagwa and the
country’s new opposition leader, Douglas Mwonzora.
Matemadanda said it was to Mnangagwa’s credit that since
the dramatic fall from power in November 2017 of the late former president
Robert Mugabe, the Zanu PF leader had been extending a hand of friendship to
all his political rivals — as part of efforts to promote peace and unity in the
country.
“Obviously, the approach of our current president was and
remains engagement. Many of the opposition parties were formed during the
Mugabe era, where there were no engagement platforms.
“President Mnangagwa invited all parties to Polad (the
Political Actors Dialogue) and the MDC Alliance decided not to join.
“He (Chamisa) made a serious mistake by refusing to join
Polad. What will happen is that (first MDC deputy president Thokozani) Khupe
and others become relevant because they are part of what will be going on while
he continues to cry from outside.
“He now has nowhere to take his problems to as an
opposition party,” Matemadanda added. Polad is a platform where Mnangagwa has
regularly held meetings with leaders of fringe opposition parties who contested
him in the 2018 elections.
Chamisa has studiously refused to recognise the platform,
insisting instead that any dialogue in the country should be between himself
and Mnangagwa — leading to his “exile” from the talks that happen there.
Matemadanda further claimed in the interview with the Daily
News yesterday that Chamisa’s refusal to recognise Polad had allegedly exposed
him as being “politically immature”.
“Personally, I respect Khupe for many reasons, especially
after the treatment she got at (the MDC’s founding leader Morgan) Tsvangirai’s
funeral. “She is steadfast and principled, and refused to join Chamisa after he
grabbed power unconstitutionally.
“She said this is simply unconstitutional and I cannot
follow that … I want to remain relevant in politics, and so I am going to take
away what belongs to me. That was a bold decision,” Matemadanda added. “The
likes of Mwonzora and (MDC national chairperson Morgen) Komichi, I also respect
them for trying to be constitutional.
“Tsvangirai made a mistake when he appointed two vice
presidents, and when the time came to correct that, the two took advantage.
“I am not sure how much they managed at their congress, but
I hear that Khupe and Komichi have accepted the results and that is a sign of
maturity,” Matemadanda also told the Daily News.
This comes as former opposition kingpin and Cabinet
minister in the stability-inducing but short-lived 2009 government of national
unity (GNU), Obert Gutu, has praised Mwonzora for pursuing a different type of
politics after becoming the country’s new opposition leader in December last
year.
“His (Mwonzora’s) call for the adoption of a progressive
brand of politics, underpinned by robust but respectful and fruitful engagement
with the government of the day should actually be applauded by all patriotic
Zimbabweans.
“Where has the politics of hostile engagement taken us this
far? Absolutely nowhere. Mwonzora should promptly engage the ruling Zanu PF and
seek to positively influence and impact on national development,” Gutu, who is
a former vice president of the MDC, told the Daily News’s sister paper, the
Daily News On Sunday at the weekend.
“Mwonzora should not wait to take his seat at Polad … from
there, he can then seek to hold the ruling party to account and even put on the
table his proposals for a GNU of sorts.
“Mwonzora is his own man. Those who accuse him of being a
Zanu PF proxy are people who have always played a negative brand of politics.
“These are people who believe that insulting … Mnangagwa
and calling him a dictator will somehow get them to State House,” Gutu added.
This follows Mwonzora’s promise last month to pursue “a new
type of politics” that will see him seeking heightened interactions with both
the ruling Zanu PF and other opposition forces.
The respected Harare lawyer and senator has since
reiterated that he will, indeed, pursue dialogue with Mnangagwa and Zanu PF —
with a view to improving the lives of long-suffering Zimbabweans.
Upon being elected as the new MDC president, Mwonzora
exclusively told the Daily News that he would seek to have more interactions
with Mnangagwa and Zanu PF, as he sought to end the “politics of hate and
division”.
Meanwhile, and in remarks that have raised hopes for a
cessation in hostilities between Zanu PF and the opposition, Mnangagwa has also
warmly welcomed Mwonzora’s political pronouncements.
“This is a very welcome move for our nation which is likely
to put politics of rancour behind us, thus triggering collaboration,
development and the harmony we sorely needed for national progress.
“Once the pledge and positive shift extended by the
opposition happens, a new chapter will indeed begin, paving the way for
consensual politics, greater unity, peace, harmony and accelerated development.
“We appeal to all those still stuck to yesterday’s politics
of destructive confrontation and obstruction to learn from this salutary
gesture by the MDC … To be in opposition need not mean being unduly negative,
confrontational, divisive and disloyal to one’s nation and people,” Mnangagwa
said while welcoming Mwonzora’s pledge.
Many Zimbabweans have also said that they would like to
have another GNU, similar to the 2009 arrangement which brought stability to
the nation, after the economy had been ravaged by hyper-inflation in the wake
of debilitating political madness in the country. Daily News
0 comments:
Post a comment