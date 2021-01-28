BUSINESSMAN'S SHOCK AS $280K IS WITHDRAWN FROM HIS ACCOUNT

A BULAWAYO businessman was left clutching his empty bank card after an unknown person withdrew more than $200 000 from his bank account.

Puluko Moyo, who runs a thriving farm in Matabeleland South and supplies meat to local retail shops, told B- Metro that he got the shock of his life after a till operator at a local supermarket told him that there was no money in his bank account.

“Last week on Friday I intended to buy groceries at a big chain supermarket but I got shocked after a till operator told me that there were no funds in the bank account. It was a shocker because there was more than $280 000 in the bank account,” he said.

Moyo said what shocked him more was that he had not shared his pin number with anyone.

“I’m the only one who uses the card and no one knows my pin number, even my wife does not know it. After that I had to report the matter at Bulawayo Central Police Station, but until now they have not yet apprehended the person who withdrew my money,” said the dejected Moyo.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“We are investigating a case of fraud where a local businessman discovered that an unknown person had withdrawn $280 000 from his bank account. Members of the public are urged to swiftly report to a bank any anomaly to their bank card or when they discover that someone has tampered with their bank account or when they have lost a pin number,” he said.

Moyo said he reported the matter to his bank. “The bank manager checked the bank statement and confirmed that my money was withdrawn from the bank account. We then checked the CCTV and it showed a man who was wearing a worksuit and big hat which partially obscured his face buying goods. The man tried by all means to avoid the camera as such we could not recognise his face,” he said.

He said he has since had his card blocked. B Metro