BUSINESSMAN CRASHES INTO BULL, LIVES TO TELL THE TALE

A Chinhoyi businessman and his wife escaped death by a whisker after their Toyota Quantum vehicle hit a Brahman bull about 10 km from Banket recently.

The businessman, Absolom Kakora, popularly known as Budget Investments and his wife, Melody Shambare were driving from Harare going back to Chinhoyi when the unfortunate incident happened.

Kakora suffered a fractured left leg while his wife did not sustain any injuries. Kakora told H-Metro that he was driving to Chinhoyi from Harare around 1am, when the accident happened.

Kakora and his wife were later rescued by some good samaritans from the nearby greenhouse.

“I suddenly saw the bull in front of my vehicle and it was too late to apply the brakes and I hit it. That is all I still remember,” said Kakora.

Kakora said that he is recuperating in hospital at Avenues Clinic and is yet to start some rehabilitation exercises.

Shambare told H-Metro that she was very grateful to the Lord for both of them to be still alive after such a horrific accident.

“It was too late for my husband to apply the brakes and he hit the bull. I could see and hear what was happening as the vehicle rolled over four times before landing on its side,” said Shambare. H Metro