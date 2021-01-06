BUSINESSMAN ACQUITTED OF RAPE AFTER THREE YEARS IN JAIL

The High Court has acquitted Aubrey Cummings, a Masvingo businessman and renowned golfer of rape charges after staying in jail for three years.

Cummings was acquitted at the High Court in Masvingo on Tuesday after he was incarcerated in 2017 on two counts of raping a minor niece.

He was given the 15-year jail term by then regional Magistrate Dambudzo Malunga at Masvingo Magistrate Courts. Cummings allegedly began raping the minor when she was still in primary school.

Cummings made headlines in 2019 when he was released from prison to participate in the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS), Commissioner General’s Goodwill Trust Fund golf tournament where he allegedly received preferential treatment. Masvingo Mirror