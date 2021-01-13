ARMED ROBBER POUNCES ON NORTON SERVICE STATION, FLEES WITH US$3K

A lone armed robber, but believed to be part of a gang targeting businesspeople and individuals keeping large amounts of money, raided a service station in Norton on Saturday and stole more than US$3 000 from the cash office after threatening the employees with a pistol.
But police foiled another armed robbery in Harare, arrested
the three suspects and recovered the loot. In the Norton robbery, police have
since launched a manhunt for the suspect.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi asked any one with information to contact the police. Police have since
questioned some of the employees in connection with the robbery case.
Police in Harare arrested three suspects who were allegedly
the gang who attacked a 38-year-old man after blocking his vehicle with their
getaway car.
The man and his colleague escaped and reported the matter
to the police leading to the arrest of the suspects, who were found at the
scene. The police not only arrested the three but subsequently recovered the
stolen property.
The latest incidents come after cases of armed robberies
have increased countrywide with some of the criminals suspected to be those who
were recently released from jail on bail pending appeal.
At least 12 suspected armed robbers, including two
ex-policemen who were released on bail pending appeal at the High Court last
year, are still on police’s most wanted list for committing a spate of
robberies in and around Harare and skipping bail.
A manhunt for the 12, and other wanted suspects, has since
been launched. Some are believed to have skipped the country to evade arrest
since March last year. They were once arrested but disappeared after being
granted bail by the courts, resulting in warrant of arrests being issued
against them.
Those being hunted down are Alouis Nyamadzawo, Decide Rice,
Godfrey Josi, Elijah Temai Vumbunu, Leonard Huni, Fanuel Chikadaya, Peter
Mushipe, Conwell Kasambarare (28), Musafare Mupamhanga, Spicer Takawira and the
two ex-cops Watson Magodhi (37) and Ayanda Gumbo (28).
Most of the suspects have previous criminal records and
warrants of arrests. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment