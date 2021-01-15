15 NABBED AT BIRTHDAY BASH

FIFTEEN people who were part of more than 100 people who attended a suspected gold dealer’s birthday party on Sunday in violation of lockdown rules at a house in Nkulumane suburb where police officers were attacked, have been arrested.
The suspected gold dealer, Ntombizodwa Ndlovu who was
celebrating her 36th birthday, is among those who were arrested. Police have
identified 15 others who are on the run.
Police swooped on party goers at around 5.30PM and the merry-makers
attacked them forcing them to retreat.
The police later called for reinforcement leading to the
arrest of the 15 who include Ndlovu and her husband.
Confirming the incident, Bulawayo provincial police
spokesperson inspector Abednico Ncube said more than 100 people attended the
party in violation of the strict Covid-19 regulations announced by Government
early this month.
He said when police officers got to the scene, the suspects
became violent and attacked them.
“On 24 January 2021 at around 5.40PM, police received an
anonymous tip off to the effect that there was an unsanctioned party in
Nkulumane at a certain house owned by Ntombizodwa Ndlovu, a female adult aged
36 thereby violating the Covid-19 regulations,” said Insp Ncube.
He said when police arrived, they realised that the gate
was locked and they decided to knock and asked to see the house owner. The
request by the police resulted in the accused persons becoming violent.
“The accused persons teamed up from inside and forcibly
pushed the gate and attacked the police officers while some of them escaped.
Police officers managed to lock the gate using handcuffs and called for a
backup” said Insp Ncube.
The backup team arrived and managed to arrest 15 accused
persons.
Police said the following people are still at large:
Rosemary Mpala (31), Rhoda Ndlovu (59) both of Nkulumane suburb; Babra Kamanga
(34) of Cowdray Park another woman also named Ntombizodwa Ndlovu (28) of
Nkulumane, Brady Tshuma (29) of Nkulumane, Zanele Makiwa (30) of Lobengula
West, Doubt Dube (38) of Lobengula, Gazi Tinashe (34) of Lobengula, Tshabangu
Artwell Nqobile (41) of Nkulumane, Knowledge Mpumelelo Mhlanga (34) of
Nkulumane, Ndlovu Nkosikhona (34) of Nkulumane, Dube Courage of Nkulumane, Eric
Khumalo and Tracy Candy Nyathi both of Nketa and Brendon Sebata (32) of Khumalo
suburb.
At the crime scene, police recovered a big PA system
comprising of four big speakers, one big blue tent and white décor material,
four amplifiers, 11 empty crates of beer and two big dishes.
“The arrested accused persons were taken to ZRP Nkulumane
where they are detained,” Insp Ncube said.
He bemoaned the behaviour of people at a time when people
are succumbing to Covid-19.
“It is disheartening that at a time when the nation is
grappling to contain the pandemic, some members of the public decide to be
reckless by hosting such parties. Covid-19 has killed a lot of our loved ones
and we as the police will not stop at anything to bring to book those bent on
negligently defying Government directives thereby spreading the virus,” he
said. Chronicle
