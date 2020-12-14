skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 14 December 2020
ZUMA : I'M NOT COMING
Monday, December 14, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
BUS OWNER IS A DEADBEAT DAD : ESTRANGED WIFE
IT seems like controversy and Smart Express Bus Company are inseparable. The businessman — Charles Makosi — was recently in the news after h...
VILLAGERS FUME AS STRAYING CROC IS SHOT AND KILLED
There was an air of revulsion from many quarters when it emerged that the Department of National Parks in Shurugwi had shot and killed a cro...
BORDER JUMPER FALLS INTO LIMPOPO RIVER, SWIMS TO SA
BUSINESS nearly came to a standstill at Beitbridge Border Post on Wednesday morning when a suspected illegal migrant slipped and fell into...
SA TO BAR FOREIGN WORKERS FROM CERTAIN SECTORS
Foreign nationals could be barred from working in some unskilled and semi-skilled jobs in certain sectors of the South African economy in ...
CAR STOLEN IN SA RUNS OUR OF FUEL IN ZIM : FIVE ARRESTED
Five people have been arrested after being found with a Toyota Hilux single cab believed to have been stolen in South Africa. The suspects...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment