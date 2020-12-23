ZIMRA BOSS QUITS

ZIMBABWE Revenue Authority (Zimra) Commissioner General Ms Faith Mazani has resigned, amid indications she will be rejoining the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from February next year.

Zimra board vice chairperson Mrs Josephine Matambo confirmed the development in a circular dated December 21, 2020 seen by The Herald.

“We wish to advise all staff members that the Commissioner General, Ms Faith Mazani will be leaving the Authority with effect from January 31, 2021,” she said.

“The Zimra board of directors congratulates Ms Faith Mazani for her pending re-appointment to the International Monetary Fund with effect from February 1, 2021.

“We would want to thank and appreciate Ms Mazani for her sterling performance in successfully leading the Authority in the implementation of Zimra’s strategy which supported key pillars of the Government’s National Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP).”

Mrs Matambo added that under the leadership of Ms Mazani, Zimra consistently surpassed revenue targets set by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

“We wish Ms Faith Mazani all the best in her new role and look forward to continue working with her on strengthening Domestic Resource Mobilisation in Zimbabwe,” she said. Herald