ZIMBA LANDS TOP UN POST

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced yesterday the appointment of Zimbabwean Raisedon Zenenga as Assistant Secretary-General and Mission Coordinator of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).
This position is established pursuant to Security Council
resolution 2542 (2020).
Mr Zenenga brings with him diverse and substantial
experience in supporting political processes and mediation, proven skills in
managing complex peace operations and significant experience in working with
Government and other key stakeholders in conflict and post-conflict settings.
He has over 30 years of United Nations, Government and
diplomatic service experience, 21 of which serving with the Organisation in
field offices including in Liberia, Iraq-Kuwait, Sierra Leone, Somalia and
South Sudan.
He has served as Deputy Special Representative of the
Secretary-General at the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM)
since 2014, and before that as Deputy Special Representative (Political) with
the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).
He was previously a senior manager at United Nations
Headquarters for 10 years, during which he supported several United Nations
peacekeeping operations in Africa.
Mr Zenenga graduated from the University of Zimbabwe where
he studied public administration and political science and received diplomatic
training from the Australian Development Assistance Bureau.
He is married and has three children. — UN.
0 comments:
Post a comment