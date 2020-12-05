ZBC JOURNALIST SUCCUMBS TO COVID-19

INFORMATION, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa has described veteran ZBC reporter Janet Munyaka, who died in Harare yesterday, as an accomplished scribe.
Munyaka was the ZBC’s diplomatic correspondent. In a
statement last night, Sen Mutsvangwa said she was deeply saddened by Munyaka’s
untimely death.
“It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing
away of one of the country’s veteran female journalists, Janet Munyaka, who
served at the national broadcaster, ZBC for over a decade.
“Janet, as she was affectionately called by colleagues and
news audiences, served as a municipal, health and politics reporter over her
long stretch at ZBC.
“She was now the diplomatic correspondent, having taken
over from her late colleague, Judith Makwanya.
“I have known Janet for many years and am devastated to
learn of her passing. She was a strong, hardworking, accomplished and able
journalist. The public broadcaster, the journalism fraternity and indeed the
nation is poorer without Janet.”
Minister Mutsvangwa said Munyaka’s death was a huge loss to
the media fraternity, as she was an inspiration to many, especially female
journalists.
“On behalf of Government, I wish to express our heartfelt
condolences to the Munyaka family, her workmates, the journalism fraternity,
her friends and Zimbabweans in general. May you find solace and comfort in the
good work that Janet did for her country.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family; her
husband Jackson, and her four children, Lloyd, Tanya, Junior, and Tanatswa in
this very difficult time. We have lost a great champion, a wonderful person,
and a dear friend.
“Janet, you were a role model for up and coming journalists
in an environment where few women are recognised. We will miss you, may your
dear soul rest in peace.” Sunday Mail
