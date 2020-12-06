ZANU PF ELECTIONS HIT BY WALK OUTS

SOME Zanu-PF members yesterday boycotted voting in the party's district coordinating committee elections after names of their preferred candidates were removed from ballot papers under controversial circumstances.
The voting commenced very late in most parts of the country
because of delays in the delivery of voting materials.
There was drama in Marondera after party members from wards
10 and 11 in Marondera Central refused to cast their votes after realising
their candidate Lawrence Katsiru's name was missing on the ballot paper.
A survey in Marondera east and West constituencies showed
that ballot papers arrived after 4pm when some of the voters had already gone
home.
There was also chaos
in Chiredzi after hundreds of voters were turned away as their names did not
appear in the voters'
roll. By midday most ballot papers were still being photocopied at various locations.
In Mashonaland West, polling had not started by 5pm
yesterday afternoon, with rival camps at the party district office where ballot
papers were being sorted, with names of some candidates missing.
Voting started late in most districts of Mashonaland
Central as most areas took time to vote due to poor logistics.
Politburo member Josiah hungwe said voting would continue
today in Muzarabani, Guruve and Mbire where heavy rains disrupted the voting
process.
There was chaos in Bindura after some candidates
distributed flyers to voters giving out a list of their favourite candidates. Zanu-PF
spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa was not picking calls yesterday. Standard
0 comments:
Post a comment