ZAKA MAN MARRIES OFF MARRIED DAUGHTER TO ANOTHER MAN

MARRIAGE won’t cure poverty!
This advice comes after a man from Zaka in Masvingo
province stirred a scandal when he allegedly “married off” his married daughter
to another man, claiming her first husband was not financially suited to be an
in-law.
According to reports Ruramai Maronjese who was married to
Aleck Hove reportedly eloped with her lover Davison Magwaro allegedly with the
blessing of her father Alfred Maronjese.
Hove and Ruramai have two children together aged two and
five. It is reported that sometime in September this year, Ruramai who was
staying with her husband in Mberengwa left him under the pretext that she was
visiting her parents in Zaka while in fact she was eloping with Magwaro to his
rural home in Mushinyi Village in Bikita.
Following a tip-off from neighbours that his wife had
eloped with Magwaro to his rural home he reportedly followed them.
He however, faced stiff resistance from the two lovebirds
when he located them, leading him to lodge a complaint against Magwaro at Chief
Mpakwa.
His complaint which B-Metro is in possession of reads:
“Davison Magwaro took my wife Ruramai Maronjese with whom I have two children.
We got married in 2016 before he took her in September this year. My wife left
me under the pretext that she was visiting her parents in Zaka. He should pay
me three beasts as compensation for destroying my marriage”.
In his response Magwaro said he didn’t know that Ruramai
was married. His response however, elicited shock after it emerged that he
eloped with Ruramai while he was staying with the couple in the same area in
Mberengwa.
For his greedy actions, Alfred who also attended the court
session received a backlash from Chief Mpakwa.
“What kind of father are you? You destroyed your daughter’s
marriage out of greed. Even though your daughter is above 18 years you were not
supposed to push her to leave her husband for another man when their marriage
was still subsisting,” charged Chief Mpakwa.
He insisted that marrying off his daughter to another was
not a ticket out of destitution. Ruramai said she was no longer interested in
her first husband.
It also emerged during trial that Hove once caught the two
– Ruramai and Magwaro – having sex in their matrimonial bedroom. After being
provided with enough evidence, Chief Mpakwa said he fined Magwaro three beasts
as punishment for bedding a married woman. B Metro
