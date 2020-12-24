ZAKA MAN MARRIES OFF MARRIED DAUGHTER TO ANOTHER MAN

Ruramai

MARRIAGE won’t cure poverty!

This advice comes after a man from Zaka in Masvingo province stirred a scandal when he allegedly “married off” his married daughter to another man, claiming her first husband was not financially suited to be an in-law.

According to reports Ruramai Maronjese who was married to Aleck Hove reportedly eloped with her lover Davison Magwaro allegedly with the blessing of her father Alfred Maronjese.

Hove and Ruramai have two children together aged two and five. It is reported that sometime in September this year, Ruramai who was staying with her husband in Mberengwa left him under the pretext that she was visiting her parents in Zaka while in fact she was eloping with Magwaro to his rural home in Mushinyi Village in Bikita.

Following a tip-off from neighbours that his wife had eloped with Magwaro to his rural home he reportedly followed them.

He however, faced stiff resistance from the two lovebirds when he located them, leading him to lodge a complaint against Magwaro at Chief Mpakwa.

His complaint which B-Metro is in possession of reads: “Davison Magwaro took my wife Ruramai Maronjese with whom I have two children. We got married in 2016 before he took her in September this year. My wife left me under the pretext that she was visiting her parents in Zaka. He should pay me three beasts as compensation for destroying my marriage”.

In his response Magwaro said he didn’t know that Ruramai was married. His response however, elicited shock after it emerged that he eloped with Ruramai while he was staying with the couple in the same area in Mberengwa.

For his greedy actions, Alfred who also attended the court session received a backlash from Chief Mpakwa.

“What kind of father are you? You destroyed your daughter’s marriage out of greed. Even though your daughter is above 18 years you were not supposed to push her to leave her husband for another man when their marriage was still subsisting,” charged Chief Mpakwa.

He insisted that marrying off his daughter to another was not a ticket out of destitution. Ruramai said she was no longer interested in her first husband.

It also emerged during trial that Hove once caught the two – Ruramai and Magwaro – having sex in their matrimonial bedroom. After being provided with enough evidence, Chief Mpakwa said he fined Magwaro three beasts as punishment for bedding a married woman. B Metro