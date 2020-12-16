YOU DID WELL : ED COMMENDS CABINET

CABINET’S commitment to duty and good performance recorded a number of successes this year that will help the country in achieving Vision 2030.
This was said by President Mnangagwa on Tuesday while
addressing Cabinet to mark the last sitting for this year before ministers take
a six-week recess.
A brief function was held for Cabinet Ministers and members
of the media to mark the end of post-Cabinet media briefings this year that
have been a hallmark of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa.
President Mnangagwa chronicled the achievements that
include rehabilitation of infrastructure, especially Harare- Beitbridge road,
agriculture support programmes such as the Pfumvudza and the US$75 Covid-19
allowance meant to cushion civil servants.
“As we end today’s Cabinet session, which is the last for
the year 2020, it is imperative that we take stock of some of the achievements
in our journey towards the attainment of Vision 2030. The year has recorded a
number of successes, which would not have been possible without your commitment
to duty and excellent performance,” said President Mnangagwa.
On upgrade of infrastructure, President Mnangagwa singled
out Harare-Beitbridge Road rehabilitation, which is being funded using locally
mobilised resources and work being done by local companies.
“The road is of strategic importance to Zimbabwe and the region
serving as a crucial enabler for trade and development. The other regional
trunk road that has been rehabilitated and is important for regional trade is
the Plumtree-Harare-Mutare highway. The Harare-Chirundu Road is equally
important and will be accorded due attention as it is the gateway to the
north,” he said.
President Mnangagwa commended the District Development Fund
and local authorities that have been maintaining and constructing feeder roads
in rural areas and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority which has been
drilling boreholes since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said dam construction remained central to the
Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy whose objectives included
the assurance of national food and household food security and production of
raw materials for domestic industries.
President Mnangagwa commended Government for the completion
and subsequent launch of National Development Stategy 1 that will guide
national budgeting and programming for the next five years.
Another achievement was the roll-out of the devolution and
decentralisation policy, which recognises the right of communities to manage
their own affairs.
“The impact of the policy is clearly being felt in the
provinces as devolution funds are being deployed towards various projects which
include water, health, education as well as re-tooling and re-equipping local
authorities,” he said.
Other achievements on the macro-economic front included
dealing decisively with malpractices by mobile money operators, foreign
currency auction, creation of innovation hubs at universities.
On Covid-19, President Mnangagwa said several interventions
that included the $18 billion stimulus and recovery package helped to avert a
possible crisis.
“The year also saw the payment of the Covid-19 allowance of
a basic US$75 to all civil servants and an additional special allowance to all
frontline workers,” he said.
“In particular, we have been able to successfully hold
post-Cabinet press briefings throughout the year, during which I am informed
you actively participated and fully articulated the agreed policies and
programmes of Government.
Repeal of AIPPA and other reforms across the sectors also
bode well for the development of our country,” he said.
“As we proceed on the annual Cabinet recess, let me
emphasise that measures should be put in place to ensure the adequate provision
of Government services throughout the festive season.
While you may proceed on leave, subject to approval, you
are required to remain reachable as you may be called on short notice if
necessary.”
Speaking during a cocktail to end post-Cabinet media
briefing, Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said a
deep understanding now exist between Cabinet Ministers and the media.
“This forum has enabled us to find each other irrespective
of our different roles and diversities. It has also allowed us to clarify
issues and forge a common understanding and this achievement deserves to be
greatly celebrated. You are the information disseminators and practitioners and
Cabinet expects accurate reporting on its policies, programmes and projects,”
she said.
“We are gratified that this relationship has lived up to
its billing aided by candidness from both the media and Cabinet.”
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister
Monica Mutsvangwa said the post-Cabinet media briefing brought the people
closer to the decision making process.
“We can all agree that this has been a weekly highlight for
audiences across the nation as Cabinet Ministers were readily available each
week to speak to national issues that you as the media articulated on their
behalf,” she said.
Minister Mutsvangwa said the Second Republic will
prioritise the creation of conducive national media environment and this year,
that had been achieved through repealing of AIPPA, transparent issuing of
licenses for six new TV stations and a lot of progress had been made in the radio
sector.
She said the Zimbabwe Media Commission Bill has since
sailed through Parliament and now waited assent by the President before it
becomes law while amendments to the Broadcasting Services Act and the
Protection of Personal Information Bill will be enacted next year.
“Ladies and gentlemen, chitima che progress ne development
under the 2nd Republic hachisi kumirira ipapo, across every sector we are
witnessing progressive reforms, growth and development which are intended to
ensure that Zimbabwe is an upper middle-income economy by 2030,” she said.
