WOMAN SIDELINED IN ZANU PF POLLS : CHINOMONA

Ruling Zanu- PF Secretary for Women’ League, Cde Mable Chinomona has bemoaned lack of participation of women in the ongoing District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections.

In the DCC elections, positions up for grabs include Secretary for Legal Affairs, Gender and Culture, Education, Information and Publicity, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment among others.

The ruling party suspended the elections for position of Secretary of the Veterans of the liberation struggle as it is still in process of coming up with structures at district level.

Other positions not being voted for are Secretary for Youth and Secretary for Women Affairs.

Cde Chinomona said President Mnangagwa has been advocating for women empowerment, a development she said should have encouraged more women to contest the DCC elections.

She said the DCC elections were a platform for women to take leadership matters to a new level.

Cde Chinomona said there was a need for the league to engage women and as such workshops will be held to educate women on the importance of taking up leadership positions in all sectors of the economy.

Addressing a Press conference in Gweru at the weekend, Cde Chinomona said women have continued to confine themselves to the periphery in the party while men continue to occupy influential positions.

“There is a tendency to believe that the chairmanship position is for men and what is painful is that women have accepted this,” she said. Cde Chinomona said it was high time women take up influential positions and take the lead.

“There is fear among women to contest their male counterparts for positions in the party and what has worsened the situation is that most women lack resources to campaign. Women should take up positions not just in the party but also in different sectors of the economy like mining and agriculture,” she said.

Cde Chinomona said President Mnangagwa was pro women empowerment and urged women to take advantage of the Government stance.

“President Mnangagwa is pro women empowerment and it’s unfortunate that women are not voting for other women despite constituting 52 percent of the population. We will continue to engage women at workshops to encourage them to be active and contest positions in the party and the economy,” she said.

Cde Chinomona also urged women to venture into businesses in order to empower themselves and stop depending on men for livelihoods.

“We want a situation where women can campaign using their own resources and get these positions,” she said.

Acting Zanu PF spokesperson Cde Patrick Chinamasa said few women had submitted CVs for DCC posts.

He said the revolutionary party was worried about the low numbers and urged women to contest the elections.

Meanwhile, Cde Chinamasa said the DCC elections had spilled into yesterday because of logistic problems following heavy rains across the country. Herald