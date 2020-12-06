WOMAN SIDELINED IN ZANU PF POLLS : CHINOMONA

Ruling Zanu- PF Secretary for Women’ League, Cde Mable Chinomona has bemoaned lack of participation of women in the ongoing District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections.
In the DCC elections, positions up for grabs include
Secretary for Legal Affairs, Gender and Culture, Education, Information and
Publicity, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment among others.
The ruling party suspended the elections for position of
Secretary of the Veterans of the liberation struggle as it is still in process
of coming up with structures at district level.
Other positions not being voted for are Secretary for Youth
and Secretary for Women Affairs.
Cde Chinomona said President Mnangagwa has been advocating
for women empowerment, a development she said should have encouraged more women
to contest the DCC elections.
She said the DCC elections were a platform for women to
take leadership matters to a new level.
Cde Chinomona said there was a need for the league to
engage women and as such workshops will be held to educate women on the
importance of taking up leadership positions in all sectors of the economy.
Addressing a Press conference in Gweru at the weekend, Cde
Chinomona said women have continued to confine themselves to the periphery in
the party while men continue to occupy influential positions.
“There is a tendency to believe that the chairmanship
position is for men and what is painful is that women have accepted this,” she
said. Cde Chinomona said it was high time women take up influential positions
and take the lead.
“There is fear among women to contest their male
counterparts for positions in the party and what has worsened the situation is
that most women lack resources to campaign. Women should take up positions not
just in the party but also in different sectors of the economy like mining and
agriculture,” she said.
Cde Chinomona said President Mnangagwa was pro women
empowerment and urged women to take advantage of the Government stance.
“President Mnangagwa is pro women empowerment and it’s
unfortunate that women are not voting for other women despite constituting 52
percent of the population. We will continue to engage women at workshops to
encourage them to be active and contest positions in the party and the
economy,” she said.
Cde Chinomona also urged women to venture into businesses
in order to empower themselves and stop depending on men for livelihoods.
“We want a situation where women can campaign using their
own resources and get these positions,” she said.
Acting Zanu PF spokesperson Cde Patrick Chinamasa said few
women had submitted CVs for DCC posts.
He said the revolutionary party was worried about the low
numbers and urged women to contest the elections.
Meanwhile, Cde Chinamasa said the DCC elections had spilled
into yesterday because of logistic problems following heavy rains across the
country. Herald
