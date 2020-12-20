WOMAN KILLS HUBBY WITH A HOE

A 33-YEAR-OLD woman appeared in court last Friday after she allegedly struck her husband to death with a hoe on the head following a domestic dispute.
Sharon Kudangirana, of Kuwadzana Harare, allegedly struck
her husband twice with the hoe.
She appeared before Harare magistrate, Mrs Judith
Taruvinga, charged with murder.
Sharon is jointly charged with her sister Nyasha
Kudangirana (29), who also fought in her corner during the fracas.
Her brother, Clear Kudangirana, who is alleged to have
assisted in the fight, is still on the run, according to the State.
Sharon and Nyasha were not asked to plead to the charges
and were remanded in custody to December 29 for routine remand.
Circumstances leading to their arrest are that on December
13, Sharon picked a misunderstanding with her husband, who was commuter omnibus
conductor. The dispute blossomed into a fight which saw Clear and Nyasha
joining in Sharon’s corner.
It is said that during the fight, Sharon picked a hoe and
attacked her husband twice on the head leaving him with serious wounds.
Sharon’s husband then decided to go to his parents’ house
who took him to hospital where he later died. Herald
