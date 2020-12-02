WHY WE STOPPED BYO AWARDS : COPS

POLICE yesterday said they were forced to walk on stage and stop proceedings during the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAAs) last Saturday after organisers failed to stick to agreed timelines for the event.
The statement by the police comes after false claims by
some quarters that the police deliberately sought to frustrate the holding of
the awards.
During the RoilBAAs held at the Large City Hall in
Bulawayo, police details were seen going on stage apparently calling on
organisers to immediately wrap up their event.
As internet sensation Sikhosana Band was saying out his
acceptance speech for winning Outstanding Newcomer, four officers of the law,
burst on stage and whispered something to United Refineries CEO Mr Busisa Moyo.
Mr Moyo was presenting the public votes categories when the
police came on stage and after announcing the Song of the Year won by Ngoma
Ingoma, the stage was cleared and in no time the police started herding people
out of the venue telling them to go home.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Abednego Ncube said organisers
had applied for the awards to be held between 3PM and 8PM.
“On the day in question, the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards
organisers had applied to the police to start at 3PM ending at 8PM. And we gave
them permission to do that. Instead they started at 6PM, which was not the
problem of the police.
At 8PM they were not yet through. So, officers on duty led
by a commissioned officer, an inspector, approached one of the organisers
(Nkululeko Nkala) and agreed that he should round off his programme.
“The police allowed the event to continue up until 9PM.
They engaged again the organisers who agreed amicably to round up and close.
The event went on well according to the police and organisers,” said Insp
Ncube.
In the aftermath of the event, some residents not privy to
the agreed timelines, started attacking police accusing them of heavy
handedness.
Bulawayo mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni issued a statement
saying he was disappointed with the conduct of the police as it affected the
marketing of the city.
“The police action affected the marketing of the city
internationally. We are not happy with what the police did on the night of
Saturday November 28 in the full glare of the international audience at the
RoilBAA. We invest lots of time and resources to market Bulawayo as a cultural
hub,” he said.
“I personally have been to China, America, Hong Kong,
Kenya, Germany and Abu Dhabi to market the arts and cultural domination of this
city. I had lots of colleagues viewing the event on Facebook Live. They were
equally disappointed about the law enforcement agent’s conduct. No prior
warning. That heavy handedness was not called for.”
However, Insp Ncube said everything was above board and the
police were patient with the organisers and called on the mayor not to drive a
wedge between them and Bulawayo residents.
“We appreciate the co-operation of the organisers who in
turn is appreciative of the police. We are now worried about some comments from
people who were not involved in the organisation of the RoilBAAs.
“They issue statements that are aimed to create hatred
between the police and the people of Bulawayo, whom we are serving diligently.
We wish to work with the people of Bulawayo and we are calling upon the general
members of public to co-operate as we strive to make Bulawayo a law-abiding
city, peace loving and crime free,” said Insp Ncube.
RoilBAA spokesperson Nkululeko Nkala, thanked police for
their sterling work during the night.
“For the record, we cleared the event so that people can
beat curfew time,” he said. “We ran late and we want to thank the police for
their patience and understanding.” Chronicle
