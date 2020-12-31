WE WILL TAKE COVID-19 VACCINES : VAPOSITORI

APOSTOLIC Christian Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) president Johannes Ndanga says member sects will accept Covid-19 vaccines if they are offered to them.
In an interview with the Daily News yesterday, Ndanga said
some members have expressed concerns around the anti-Christ allegations
surrounding the vaccines as well as fears about the side effects of the jabs.
“We will wait for the health authorities’ position on the
issue of vaccines. That will be the position that we will take. Covid-19 is
real and it has killed so many people. We will obey the rules of the land,” he
said.
The ACCZ president, however, said the council was still in
consultation with members on the position they would take if the vaccines were
made available. We trust the health authorities and we hope they will take due
diligence to ensure that the vaccines won’t hurt the people.
“We don’t want a repeat of what happened with infant
vaccines, where children died on being immunised years back,” he added.
Though the council says it is still engaging other members,
Ndanga said most members firmly believe in the use of holy water and other
prayer materials for salvation.
There has been an uptick in the number of South Africans
snubbing the vaccines following the recent arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine in
that country.
According to an online Ipsos survey of about 20 000 adults
from 27 countries carried out on behalf of the World Economic Forum, 74 percent
of the respondents said they were willing to be vaccinated.
However, only 64 percent of South Africans said they would
take the vaccines, while others declined due for various reasons.
The ACCZ was launched at Stodart Grounds in Mbare, Harare,
on September 12, 2010 and brings together
most Apostolic and Zion groups in
the country.
The formation of the ACCZ was expected to facilitate
regulation of indigenous Apostolic churches in the country.
Meanwhile, authorities have stepped up efforts to decongest
all ports of entry and mounted roadblocks to screen for Covid-19 on all roads
leading to borders as the number of confirmed new Covid-19 cases surpassed 13
000 over the weekend. Daily News
