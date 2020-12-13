WE HAVE BEEN ABANDONED : STRANDED FAMILIES

Authorities have been accused of abandoning Harare families whose houses were demolished in Budiriro last week.
At least 200 houses were demolished in the high-density
suburb, leaving scores of families stranded without food and shelter.
The government and the council promised to provide
temporary shelter for the affected residents, who include women and children,
the elderly and the sick, but as of last night, no such relief had been
provided.
The Harare Residents’ Trust (HRT) described the demolitions
as a clear case of human rights violations and warned of a looming humanitarian
crisis in Budiriro. HRT said the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission should act
urgently on the matter.
“A humanitarian crisis is upon us and requires a purely
humane response,” HRT said. HRT said rights of citizens would continue to be
violated while the corrupt got away without any punishment.
“The HRT, therefore, urges the Zimbabwe Human Rights
Commission and responsible authorities to fully investigate how this situation
obtained,” the Trust said.
“The demolition of houses belonging to residents in
Budiriro will have severe social, economic and psychological impact on the
victims.
“The majority of the victims come from very poor
socio-economic backgrounds and their social capital is very low,” the
residents’ advocacy body said.
“Following a human rights-based approach, the state is
obligated to protect, promote and safeguard the human rights of all its
citizens, including those living with disabilities, the sick, children and senior
citizens.
“However, these demolitions demonstrate that the state has
abandoned its constitutional obligations and is failing to offer security to
its vulnerable citizens.”
The demolitions have provided Zanu PF and the MDC Alliance
with a new battleground as they continue to blame each for the chaos.
Acting Zanu PF youth league deputy secretary Tendai Chirau
accused the MDC Alliance of shedding crocodile tears and being insincere in
accusing the Zanu PF government of being complicit in the demolition of the
houses.
“The demolitions that happened in Budiriro must be exposed
for the cheap attempts at politicking that they are,” Chirau said.
“Following the demolitions, we have seen a splurge of
messages from members of the opposition saying that the demolitions are a Zanu
PF move.
“Confronted with evidence that the demolitions were
authored by a city council resolution, the narrative has shifted to state that
the land barons who gave out the land are members of Zanu PF as if such a claim
sanitises victimising house owners during the current rainy season,” Chirau
said in a petition copied to Local Government minister July Moyo and his
National Housing counterpart Daniel Garwe.Harare mayor Jacob Mafume, who had
promised to mobilise relief assistance in the form of food and tents, could not
be contacted yesterday.
MDC Alliance provincial chairperson for Harare Wellington
Chikombo said the situation in Budiriro remained dire and accused Zanu PF of
creating the crisis.
“What is happening in Budiriro is a case of a snake eating
its own. It is a dire situation in Budiriro, but what we have done is to ask
the mayor to mobilise resources that include tents and demonstrate fatherhood
as a city father,” Chikombo said.
“The people are in a desperate situation caused by the ruling
class, the bourgeoisie, against the poor.”
Harare provincial development coordinator Tafadzwa Muguti
on Friday promised that tents and food would be provided as a temporary measure
to the affected residents. Standard
