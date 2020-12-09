WE ARE PREPARING BUSHIRI ARREST WARRANT : MALAWI GOVT

The Malawian government has confirmed that the process to have self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary arrested has begun.
This comes after the SA government filed an extradition
request last week.
“The attorney-general is preparing to proceed for the
signature of the minister of homeland security in Malawi. Once it is signed, it
will be submitted to court for issuance of warrants of arrest by the court.
When that is done, prophet Bushiri and his wife will be arrested,” said
Malawi’s minister of information Gospel Kazako.
Kazako added, however, that everything would depend on the
decision of the court on whether to issue the arrest warrant.
Asked if the Bushiris could be arrested as early as this
week, Kazako said: “It will depend when the minister signs and when the courts
will act on the request from the attorney-general.”
The Bushiris skipped SA last month after they had been
granted bail in a fraud, theft and money laundering case to the tune of R100m.
They are expected to appear in the Lilongwe high court in
Malawi next Monday, where they are appealing their arrest.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Sipho Ngwema said:
"We shall follow developments in Malawi with keen interest. We are
confident that, eventually, nothing should stay in the way of the Bushiris
being back in SA to face our credible and independent justice system.
"We have faith in the legal and judicial processes,
here and in Malawi, and we are certain that, like many others before them, the
law will catch up with them." Times
