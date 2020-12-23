VETERAN JOURNALIST DIES IN HARARE

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists secretary general and veteran journalist Foster Dongozi has died.
Dongozi who is reported to have been suffering from a heart
problem over a long period of time passed on this evening at Parirenyatwa Group
of Hospitals in Harare where he was admitted
Condolence messages have started pouring in from
journalists across the country. Former ZUJ president Matthew Takaona described
the death of Dongoza as shattering.
He said the media fraternity had lost a pillar.
