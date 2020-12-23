UK TO VACCINATE THREE MILLION ZIMBAS

THE United Kingdom has offered to vaccinate 20 percent (about three million) of Zimbabwe’s population against the Covid-19 pandemic when their Comvax vaccine is ready.
This was said by UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson
after paying a courtesy call on Vice President and Minister of Health and Child
Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga at his Kaguvi offices in Harare, this morning.
VP Chiwenga said priority will be given to frontline
workers and the vulnerable who include the elderly.
After the meeting the reviled further collaboration in
different areas a sign of the thawing of relations between Zimbabwe and Britain
which were set in motion by Zimbabwe’s engagement and re-engagement drive.
Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment