TWO PUPILS CAUGHT WITH ANSWERS IN EXAM

There is strong suspicion that there was a leak of Zimsec English Exam Paper 1 after two candidates, one external and another a student at Murambinda B Secondary were caught with answers during a sitting on Wednesday last week.
Buhera Schools Inspector Godfrey Chimbwanda said he is yet
to receive a report from the Headmaster.
“I have sent one of my inspectors to the school but
unfortunately the head travelled to Mutare today. I will have all the
information on Monday,” said Chimbwanda.
Sources told Chipinge Times that, the two were found by
invigilators in possession of ZIMSEC answer sheets which were different from
the ones disbursed in the exam room.
The sheets contained answered questions which prompted the
invigilators to suspect that the paper leaked since the answers were of the
same questions in the question paper.
Sources said that the answer sheets had folding lines
meaning that the candidates entered the exam room with the answer sheets. Masvingo
Mirror
