TWO PRISONERS CHARGED WITH SODOMY

TWO prisoners at Mutare Remand Prison are in trouble after they were arrested on Tuesday for sodomy.
The pair, Moses Mabhure from Mutare and Carlos Mafuke from
Machipanda in Mozambique appeared before regional magistrate Lucie Mungwari
facing aggravated indecent assault charges (sodomy).
They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody
to December 18. It is the State’s case that sometime in November, Mafuke was
bathing at Mutare Remand Prison when he was approached by Mabhure.
Mabhure demanded to have sexual intercourse with Mafuke,
who refused. Mabhure, however, “forcibly” had sexual intercourse with Mafuke.
The matter came to light on November 29 when Mafuke was
found caressing Mabhure’s private parts by fellow prisoners who reported the
matter to jail guards. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment