TOUT SLAPS MOTORIST TO DEATH

A kombi tout appeared in court on Monday facing murder charges after he reportedly ‘slapped’ a motorist to death during a brawl in High Glen.
The suspect Morris Maphosa Chauke, was not asked to plead
when he appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga who remanded him in
custody to December 21.
He was referred to the High Court for bail considerations
because he is facing a third schedule offence.
Allegations are that on September 19 at around 3pm. The now
deceased Annias Chiyangwa, 63, parked his Nissan truck at PBC garage so that it
could be serviced by his nephew Tendai Mugugu as he walked to Mashwede Complex
to buy lunch.
The court heard that at around 3:30pm while Chiyangwa was
walking back to his car, he was approached by a yellow Toyota Hiace without
registration plates were Chauke was touting for customers hanging at the back
of the kombi.
Chauke reportedly then asked Chiyangwa whether he was going
to Kuwadzana and a misunderstanding arose between them before Chauke slapped
Chiyangwa who fell down.
He then went on to kick Chiyangwa on his neck whilst he was
lying down and he fell unconscious prompting him to jump back into his kombi
and flee from the scene.
Police officers from Glen Norah attended the scene and
Chiyangwa’s body was ferried to Parktown Hospital where he was announced dead
upon arrival and a few days later, a post moterm was done by Dr Saurelin
Malogan Marting who concluded that he died due to moderate head trauma, brain
damage and global subarachnoid haemorrhage. H Metro
