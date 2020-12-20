TOP COPS RESHUFFLED

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has redeployed 84 senior police officers throughout the country.
Commissioner Moses Magandi has been moved from Gweru to
head the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Harare, replacing CID
director Comm Chrispen Charumbira who was recently arrested for criminal abuse
of office.
Asst Comm Patrick Majuta has been transferred from CID Law
and Order section in Harare to CID headquarters as the deputy director for law
and order.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi yesterday said the transfers were necessitated by recent promotions.
“When there have been promotions, there are transfers to
fill in the gaps that could have been left either by death or the need for job
rotation so that the organisation benefits from the expertise that certain
officers have,” he said.
Some of the transfers include Comm A Moyo from PGHQ Command
Agriculture to the PGHQ crime as chief staff officer.
Asst Comm Mthimukulu was transferred from Mashonaland East
to Police General Headquarters (PGHQ) administration as senior staff officer,
while Asst Comm D Dhlakama was moved from Manicaland provincial headquarters to
PGHQ internal investigations as senior staff officer.
In Harare province, Comm W Tembo was transferred from the
PGHQ Admin to Harare provincial headquarters as Officer Commanding.
In Mashonaland East, Asst Comm SG Ndou was transferred from
CID to Mashonaland East provincial headquarters as Acting Officer Commanding
while Asst Comm G Mugonda from Murehwa district headquarters was transferred to
Mashonaland East provincial headquarters as Asst Commissioner crime.
Commissioner P Makotose from Mashonaland West provincial
headquarters to Mashonaland Central provincial headquarters as Officer
Commanding.
In Mashonaland Central Comm David Mahoya was transferred to
Masvingo as provincial headquarters as officer commanding.
Asst Comm Florence Marume was transferred from Mutare
Central district headquarters to Masvingo provincial headquarters as Asst Comm
in charge of administration.
In Matabeleland North, Commissioner Erasmus Makodza will
remain Matabeleland North provincial headquarters as Officer Commanding.
Under CID, Asst Comm B Bangajena was transferred from Manicaland
provincial headquarters to CID headquarters a deputy director commercial crimes
department. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment