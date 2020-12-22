TOP COP MOVED IN MINE WRANGLE

THE Shamva mine wrangle pitting miner John Maungwa against Chantelle Chikafu, who once masqueraded as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s daughter, has claimed the scalp of Mashonaland Central provincial police commander, Commissioner David Mahoya, who was transferred for “ignoring” his bosses’ directives.

Reports from Bindura yesterday indicated that Mahoya was forced out of the province with immediate effect after his bosses were riled by his defiance to implement their directive to obey a court order giving unfettered mining rights to Maungwa of Wickman 23 gold claim which had been invaded by Chikafu and Shamva North legislator Oscar Gorerino.

Mahoya has been reportedly siding with Chikafu and Gorerino in defying court orders granted by the High Court directing that should Maungwa resume mining operations without interference.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) legal services acting director wrote a letter dated December 4 to Mahoya, which is in the possession of NewsDay, advising him to obey the court orders and allow Maungwa access to his mine.

But the provincial police boss reportedly clandestinely allowed Chikafu and Gorerino’s gangs to mine at Maungwa’s mine.

He was transferred to Masvingo province as the provincial commander and will be replaced by Commissioner Priscilla Makotose from Mashonaland West provincial headquarters.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the transfer of Mahoya together with 83 other senior cops nationwide, saying the transfers were necessitated by recent promotions.

However, sources in the police force said Mahoya’s transfer was directly linked to the way he handled the Shamva mine wrangle.

“When there have been promotions, there are transfers to fill in the gaps that would have been left either by death or the need for job rotation so that the organisation benefits from the expertise that certain officers have,” Nyathi said.

Chikafu was recently ordered off the mine by the High Court, which ruled that Maungwa had a legal right to the property. Despite the ruling, Chikafu has remained on the ground, claiming she enjoyed protection from Sibanda and Ncube.

High Court judge Justice Jacob Manzunzu in his order on April 29 directed that Maungwa be restored possession of Wickman 23 Mine, which Chikafu and some Zanu PF youths invaded and illegally occupied on April 17.

This was followed up by another order by Justice Tawanda Chitapi on November 25 giving exclusive mining rights to Maungwa, which Mahoya also reportedly defied. Newsday