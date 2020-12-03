TIME TO TALK TO ED, SAYS SIKHALA

Firebrand opposition grandee, Job 'Wiwa' Sikhala, had joined other MDC bigwigs in calling for dialogue with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF, to end the country's myriad challenges.

In an interview yesterday, the larger-than-life Zengeza West legislator said this new position was not a climbdown from his hawkish previous stance towards Mnangagwa, the government and Zanu-PF.

Instead, the MDC Alliance deputy national chairperson said, the continued suffering of Zimbabweans demanded a change of attack. Daily News



