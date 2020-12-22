THREE KILLED AS CAR SWEPT AWAY

THREE passengers, including a minor, onboard a pirating Toyota Noah drowned when the vehicle was swept away after its driver attempted to cross a flooded river in Zvishavane at the weekend.
The three got out of the car through the windows but
unfortunately drowned. The other seven passengers and the driver managed to
disembark from the vehicle and swam to safety.
Acting police spokesperson for Midlands Province, Assistant
Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident which she said occurred on
Sunday around 6PM at Mutorahuku River near Kashamba Primary School on the
outskirts of Zvishavane town.
She said the pirating Toyota Noah had 10 people on board. “Police
in Zvishavane are investigating a case in which three passengers drowned after
the driver of a vehicle they were travelling in tried to cross a flooded river.
“The incident occurred on Sunday at around 6PM at
Mutorahuku River near Kashamba Primary School on the outskirts of Zvishavane,”
said Asst Insp Mukwende.
She said the deaths could have been avoided if the driver
had not attempted to drive across the flooded river.
“Circumstances are that on the said date one Cornelius
Manduku (48) of Village Runyararo under Chief Jahana in Insiza was driving a
Toyota Noah from Zvishavane on the way back to Insiza with 10 passengers on
board.
“Upon arrival at Mutorahuku River near Kashamba Primary
School they found the river flooded,” she said.
Asst Insp Mukwende said the driver proceeded and attempted
to cross the flooded river resulting in the car being swept away with 10 people
on board.
She said the police identified the three deceased
passengers Tariro Makwa (24), Aneno Manduku (39) and a minor Gertrude Mudhonga
(9).
“The three, Manduku, Makwa and Mudhonga got out of the car
through the windows and unfortunately drowned, while the other seven passengers
and the driver managed to swim out of the flooded river,” said Asst Insp
Mukwende.
She said the matter was reported to the police in
Zvishavane who then attended the scene.
Asst Insp Mukwende warned motorists against crossing
flooded rivers. “We appeal to motorists to exercise extreme caution and never
attempt to cross flooded rivers.
“The rainy season is upon us and most rivers will be
flooded so drivers should not risk lives by attempting to cross flooded rivers
and streams,” she said. Herald
