THE BEAST SPREADS CHRISTMAS CHEER



Legendary rugby player and member of the World Cup-winning Springboks team, Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira wanted to spread some Christmas joy and hope through his foundation to less fortunate children.

The Beast Foundation teamed up with Toys R Us to give toys to the children and toiletries from Unilever. On Tuesday, they were at Summerhill House in the Dolphin Coast north of Durban.

The Ubuhle Bezwe and Thusong Children’s Home in Johannesburg also received a visit from the rugby player and his foundation.

Summerhill House is a foster home for nine babies and three children, but they also do community care for the struggling families around them. They take in babies who have either been orphaned or placed in their care. It is not an orphanage.

The children also got to meet Geoffrey the Giraffe, the Toys R Us mascot, when receiving their gifts.

“Our main aim is to inspire, unite and build communities, and we do this by developing young people. My hope is these gifts bring our young ones some joy in a year married by so many challenges. It is an honour and pleasure to help these homes as much as we can and to put smiles on the faces of these children,” said Mtawarira. IOL