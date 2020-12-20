THE BEAST SPREADS CHRISTMAS CHEER

Legendary rugby player and member of the World Cup-winning Springboks team, Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira wanted to spread some Christmas joy and hope through his foundation to less fortunate children.
The Beast Foundation teamed up with Toys R Us to give toys
to the children and toiletries from Unilever. On Tuesday, they were at
Summerhill House in the Dolphin Coast north of Durban.
The Ubuhle Bezwe and Thusong Children’s Home in
Johannesburg also received a visit from the rugby player and his foundation.
Summerhill House is a foster home for nine babies and three
children, but they also do community care for the struggling families around
them. They take in babies who have either been orphaned or placed in their
care. It is not an orphanage.
The children also got to meet Geoffrey the Giraffe, the
Toys R Us mascot, when receiving their gifts.
“Our main aim is to inspire, unite and build communities,
and we do this by developing young people. My hope is these gifts bring our
young ones some joy in a year married by so many challenges. It is an honour
and pleasure to help these homes as much as we can and to put smiles on the
faces of these children,” said Mtawarira. IOL
0 comments:
Post a comment