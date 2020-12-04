TEACHER, COLLAPSES, DIES DURING LESSON

Raymond Severa (47), a teacher at Hwiru Primary School in Mpandawana collapsed and died while he was taking his Grade 6 pupils through a lesson yesterday afternoon.
The Mirror is told that Severa had a history of heart
problems. He was rushed to Gutu Rural Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Hwiru deputy head, Chipo Murinye confirmed the tragedy and
told The Mirror that the deceased will be buried tomorrow in Munyaradzi Village
under Chief Munyaradzi some 30km from Mpandawana.
Efforts to get a comment from the family have been
fruitless. Severa specialised in music and was the school’s music teacher
although at the time of his death he was teaching Grade 6.
Severa joined the teaching profession in 2000 after
training as a teacher at Morgenster Mission in Masvingo. He joined Hwiru in
2004 and remained at the school until the time of his death.
Severa was a devout Christian and an elder at the Apostolic
Faith Mission Church (AFM) in Gutu.
He was born on April 26, 1973 and went to Morgenster
Teachers’ College for a diploma in education. He is a holder of a Bachelor of
Education Degree majoring in Music from Great Zimbabwe University.
He is survived by his two children, a boy and a girl.
Masvingo Mirror
