TEACHER, COLLAPSES, DIES DURING LESSON

Raymond Severa (47), a teacher at Hwiru Primary School in Mpandawana collapsed and died while he was taking his Grade 6 pupils through a lesson yesterday afternoon.

The Mirror is told that Severa had a history of heart problems. He was rushed to Gutu Rural Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hwiru deputy head, Chipo Murinye confirmed the tragedy and told The Mirror that the deceased will be buried tomorrow in Munyaradzi Village under Chief Munyaradzi some 30km from Mpandawana.

Efforts to get a comment from the family have been fruitless. Severa specialised in music and was the school’s music teacher although at the time of his death he was teaching Grade 6.

Severa joined the teaching profession in 2000 after training as a teacher at Morgenster Mission in Masvingo. He joined Hwiru in 2004 and remained at the school until the time of his death.

Severa was a devout Christian and an elder at the Apostolic Faith Mission Church (AFM) in Gutu.

He was born on April 26, 1973 and went to Morgenster Teachers’ College for a diploma in education. He is a holder of a Bachelor of Education Degree majoring in Music from Great Zimbabwe University.

He is survived by his two children, a boy and a girl. Masvingo Mirror