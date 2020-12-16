SOME BONES ARE NOT HUMAN : TAPIWA DNA

SOME of the set of bones taken for DNA forensic examination for the late Tapiwa Makore do not belong to a human being, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said yesterday.

Some of the body parts like the left palm have come out positive while the results of the skull are yet to be released.

The family’s lawyer, Tabitha Chikeya yesterday confirmed the developments, saying: “We wrote a letter to the Commissioner-General of Police, copied the letter to CID Forensics and to the Prosecutor-General. In our letter, we requested for the DNA results for Tapiwa, the letter was responded to today and in their response they stated the following: The torso belonged to Tapiwa, the palm also belong to the late Tapiwa Makore, as well as the legs.

“As regards to the head which was also examined, the results are not yet out, so we do not know whether the head belongs to him.

“There is another set of bones which was taken on November 28, it was sent for pathology testing and it was concluded that the bones do not belong to a human being,” she said.

The body parts that went for forensic testing include a set of legs, human skull, abdomen and a palm. The seven-year-old boy was brutally murdered in September in his rural home of Murewa in a chilling incident, with his head yet to be found.

Chikeya, who was assigned to represent the family by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights on December 3 wrote to police boss, demanding the DNA forensic results as the family sought closure of the case and at least bury their son. Newsday