SHEBEEN QUEEN BASHES HUBBY

A BULAWAYO man is living a “hellish” life at the hands of his abusive wife who is said to be a shebeen queen and allegedly takes pleasure in beating him up.
Raphael Dube from Mzilikazi claimed his alcoholic wife
Tapiwa Mhlanga challenges his authority when drunk by frequently beating him
up.
Dube, who was seeking a protection order at the Bulawayo
Civil Court said whenever he tried to reprimand his wife over her drinking
habits and conduct of entertaining a lot of men at home, she turned violent.
Narrating his ordeal, he cited frequent battery and threat
to his life as reasons for his prayers for a protection order.
“I am applying for a protection order against my wife
Tapiwa Mhlanga and we got married in 2016. She physically abuses me. She also
consumes alcohol and unlawfully sells it at our house.
“Whenever I reprimand her about her drinking habits and her
conduct of entertaining a lot of men at our house, she becomes violent and
insults me. She also tears off my clothes. This happened on several occasions
and I have made several reports at Barbourfields Police Station to no avail,”
complained Dube.
Dube, who was seemingly sick of living in an abusive
marriage, said his wife was also economically abusing him.
“She is also economically abusive as she has been with my
bank card for over three years and she doesn’t buy food in the house. I no
longer feel safe at home,” he grumbled.
Mhlanga, who was not opposed to her husband’s application
instead submitted that he was the one who was the source of their marital
disputes because of his infidelity.
“I am not opposed to his application for a protection order
but he is the one who is behind the source of our problems. The other time he
was working at Turk Mine, he was in the habit of going out with his friends and
would switch off his phones. I later discovered that he was having an affair
with a neighbour and I saw their pictures in the phone.
“As if that is not enough, I also caught him red-handed
naked at Siphiwe Moyo’s house. When I tried to make a report at the police
station, they made a counter-one that I had stolen their money amounting to
$30. After busting him he approached my parents and asked for forgiveness. I
however, forgave him in a bid to save my marriage,” said Mhlanga.
In the interest of peace and order the presiding magistrate
Nomasiko Ndlovu granted a reciprocal order which compels the couple to keep
peace by not verbally and physically abusing each other.
The magistrate also ordered Mhlanga to return her husband’s
bank card. B Metro
