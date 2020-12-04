SA FORMALLY ASKS FOR BUSHIRI EXTRADITION

Cape Town - The South African government has confirmed that it has made a formal request to the government of Malawi for the extradition of fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary.
“The extradition request for Mr and Mrs Bushiri, has been
duly served in terms of Article 6 of the SADC Protocol on extradition as well
Article 10 of the Extradition Agreement Between the Government of Malawi and
Republic of South Africa entered in terms of the Republic of South Africa
Extradition Act No 67 of 1962 as amended,” the Department of Justice said on
Friday.
“Given our sound and healthy diplomatic, strategic and
political relationship, and our common citizenship of the SADC community, we
are convinced that the Republic of Malawi will honour the letter and spirit of
every provision of their International and regional obligations” Justice
Minister Ronald Lamola said.
The couple fled South Africa after being released on bail
early last month. The self-proclaimed prophet and prophetess are facing charges
charges of theft, money laundering and fraud relating to an investment scheme.
They were released on a R200 000 bail each in the Pretoria
Magistrate's Court on November 4, following their arrest in October.
Their bail conditions stipulated that they were allowed to
travel within Gauteng and North West only, until the case was finalised. The
couple own a hotel in Rustenburg in North West.
The prosecuting authority in Malawi last week filed an
appeal against the unconditional release of the charismatic preacher and his
wife. The case was heard on Tuesday.
Lilongwe Magistrate Viva Nyimba ruled last week that the
couple’s arrest in Malawi was illegal as there was no arrest warrant issued by
the Malawian authorities. The magistrate ordered their unconditional release.
Malawi police arrested them on a warrant received from
Interpol. The state wanted the couple to remain in custody for 30 days while
waiting for the extradition request from South Africa.
Bushiri has said he fled to Malawi because he feared for
their lives and that they would not get a fair trial presided by white court
officials and investigated by corrupt white police officers.
He demanded that the prosecuting team and the investigating
officers be removed and for South African authorities to assure his safety and
not revoke his bail.
However, Bushiri’s bail has been revoked and warrants of
arrest issued. He has also lost his opulent house in Centurion, Pretoria.
Three more warrants of arrest were also issued against
Bushiri for alleged rape. IOL
