RUSHWAYA BAIL RECORD READY : MAGISTRATE

HARARE regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna has indicated that the transcribed record of proceedings that Henrietta Rushwaya, Stephen Tserai, Raphios Mufandauya and Gift Karanda wanted to use to appeal for bail at the High Court was ready.
Mr Nduna said this while making a ruling on applications
made by the five over the complaints they raised emanating from their arrest.
Rushwaya, Muhammad, Tserai, Mufandauya and Karanda are
expected back in court on December 11 for their routine remand.
Muhammad was, however, picked by police at the Harare
Magistrates Court moments after appearing in court.
Although police could not by last night confirm the arrest,
sources said Muhammad was picked in connection with visa applications done on
his behalf by former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo’s personal assistant, Gideon
Mapokotera, on the pretext that he was coming into the country to partner the
Ministry of Health.
Mapokotera has since appeared in court for allegedly
applying for visas on behalf of Ali Muhammad and his family from the
Immigration Department. Herald
