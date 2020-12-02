ROBBERS FLEE WITH US$35K AFTER POUNCING ON CASH-IN-TRANSIT VAN

POLICE yesterday said they were investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred on Monday morning when five suspects armed with pistols ambushed a Safeguard cash-in-transit vehicle delivering cash at Mukuru.com office in Chivi.
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi
said: “The robbers pointed firearms at the security guards as they were
disembarking from the vehicle and disarmed them before stealing a cash box
containing US$35 000, ZAR350 000 and $2 000 from the vault.”
Nyathi said the robbers jumped into an unregistered Blue
Toyota Revo twin cab which they used as a getaway car and sped off towards
Mhandamabwe Business Centre. They also took three Star pistols from the guards.
“We implore security companies to strengthen their security
measures in consultation with clients. Police are appealing for information
which may lead to the arrests of these suspects.”
In a related case, Nyathi said a Harare couple lost cash
amounting to US$10 800 and a CZ pistol on Sunday when armed men stormed their
house at about 2:30am and ransacked the house.
Meanwhile, Nyathi said police were investigating a video
which went viral on social media of a police officer seen counting some wads of
United States dollar notes.
“It is not clear if the video is recent or not as the ZRP
no longer accepts deposit fines on cash basis at roadblocks or other
checkpoints,” he said. Newsday
