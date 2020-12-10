R7 000 FOR FACE TO FACE MEETING WITH BUSHIRI

Fugitive self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, is set to host an International Visitors Programme in Malawi where fans will have to fork out R7 000 for a face-to-face meeting.

In a post on social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, Bushiri announced that the conference would take place from December 11–14 in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Attendees at the programme will be allowed to meet Bushiri face-to-face at the cost of R7 000 which excludes travel costs. The R7 000 does however, cover accommodation.

He wrote: “Great News! I will be hosting my first International Visitor’s Programme for the month on December 11-14.

“Make sure you register quickly and make a date to come and meet with me face-to-face. It is important that you meet the Prophet before the year ends to speak a word of blessing over your 2021!”

Bushiri has also announced a New Year’s Eve conference set to take place in Malawi. Meanwhile, it is unclear when Bushiri and his wife, Mary, will be brought back to South Africa to stand trial.

The couple face charges of money laundering and fraud to the tune of more than R100 million. Bushiri is also accused of raping two members of his church. After they were granted bail, the couple fled to their home country of Malawi.

They have since forfeited their bail money as well as a home in Centurion that has since been handed over to the State. IOL