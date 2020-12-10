PUPILS BARRED FROM EXAM OVER SANITISERS

KUWADZANA 3 High School pupils were last Friday barred from sitting for their Ordinary Level Mathematics examination paper after failing to pay US$3 demanded by the school authorities for hand sanitisers.
Warren Park-Mabelreign district schools co-ordinator Jorum
Mupunza yesterday confirmed the incident to NewsDay, adding that they had
already instituted an investigation into the matter.
“We are in the process of investigations and can only be
able to furnish you with the full details through the provincial director as
soon we conclude our investigations,” Mupunza said.
One of the affected students, who cannot be named for
protection purposes, said they were ordered out of the school premises after
failing to pay for the hand sanitisers.
The demand shocked parents of the affected pupils who said
they understood the government had provided all materials needed to curb the
spread of COVID-19 that has infected over 300 pupils since schools reopened a
month ago.
One of the parents said she was shocked to find her
daughter crying and upon inquiring, she was told the “sad story.”
“When I came home my daughter started crying and upon
inquiring, she told me she had not written her examination because she was sent
back together with other pupils because they had not paid the US$3 to buy
sanitisers. I accompanied her to the school and approached the headmistress,
Mai Munetsi, who professed ignorance on the matter,” the parent said.
“This is really sad, this is torture which is meant to deny
my daughter her right to write the examination having fully paid the school
fees and the examination fee. This will make it impossible for her to take the
next step in life as these are the examinations that will determine her
future.”
The parent said the matter was reported to the district
officials who were at the school when she went to confront the headmistress.
“How can someone be that greedy to the extent of ruining
the life of my daughter? So who is going to carry the burden for her to be able
to write that examination? This is cruelty at its worst,” she said.
Efforts to get a comment from Munetsi were fruitless. Newsday
