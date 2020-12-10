PREGNANT TEEN GULPS POISON, DIES

A TEENAGE girl who was doing Form Four at Magwegwe High School committed suicide by taking poison after her mother rebuked her for playing with boys fearing that she would fall pregnant.
A family member who spoke to B-Metro on condition of
anonymity as she was not cleared to talk to the media said Penny Mlauzi got
worried after she observed unbecoming behaviour from her daughter Nokuzola
Lakisha Mkhwananzi (17).
The source went on to say Mlauzi scolded her warning her to
stop indulging in sex.
“She got worried after seeing Lakisha playing with
different boys in the area. As a responsible parent she had to step in,
strongly warning her to stop playing with boys and indulging in sex as that
would result in her falling pregnant. She told her to concentrate on her school
work,” said the source.
But it seems the teenage girl did not take kindly to wise
counsel from her mother. The source went on to say on 2 December at around 5 am
Mlauzi who, is an airtime vendor, left for her vending business.
“She left her with the housemaid aged 19 and went to sell
her airtime at Magwegwe terminus. Later on at around 8 am their maid went to
bath and left Nokuzola alone. She went to her bedroom where it is believed she
gulped 100ml of insecticide. An empty bottle of the insecticide was found in
her wardrobe,” said the source.
The maid, the source said, found her lying on the floor
frothing from the mouth and unable to speak. She informed a neighbour who
called an ambulance but she breathed her last in her hands.
“While she was still conducting first aid on her she
breathed her last and the ambulance crew pronounced her dead upon arrival,”
said the source. Her mother reported the matter to the police.
A source close to investigations said the late Nokuzola’s
friend revealed that Nokuzola had fallen pregnant. However, she reportedly did
not want her mother to know.
“Her friend said the late had tested pregnant and warned
her friends that if they disclosed the pregnancy to anyone or her parents she
would commit suicide and on countless occasions she had threatened to commit
suicide,” said the source.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube
confirmed: “We urge youths to refrain from engaging in sex but concentrate on
preparing for their future. They should shun friends who don’t share the same
vision with them. The road to your destiny begins now,” he said. B Metro
0 comments:
Post a comment