Monday, 21 December 2020
PICS : HEAVY TRAFFIC IN HARARE
Monday, December 21, 2020 NewsdzeZimbabwe 0
There is heavy traffic on the streets of Harare today as
people prepare for the festive season. Some of the affected streets are Sam
Nujoma Street and Jason Moyo Avenue as well as Simon Muzenda Street (4th
Street).
The heavy flow of traffic started late last week as some
companies closed for the holiday on Friday while some closed around midday
today to allow employees to travel or to prepare for the holidays, which start
tomorrow with the Unity Day.
0 comments:
Post a comment