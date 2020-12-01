PICS : BORDERS OPEN

The country’s southern borders with Botswana (Plumtree) and South Africa (Beitbridge) re-opened as planned at 6am today with low activity under a new set up where passenger traffic including motorists and pedestrians is now allowed passage through the port of entries.
Strict and safe covid-19 screening methods are being
carried on all those leaving or entering the country. Before the reopening of
the borders to more traffic, today, Plumtree and Beitbridge were handling 5000
and 15 000 people daily.
Zimbabwe suspended passenger traffic through its borders
from March to control the spread of the pandemic.
Until today, only commercial cargo, returning residents,
bodies for burial and diplomatic on Government business were allowed to pass
through the borders.
When our news crew arrived at the Beitbridge around 5am,
there were very few people and security had been beefed up at all entry and
exit points of the border parameter. Those travellers without valid travel
documents were being turned away.
In addition, the use of foot baths, automated thermometers,
the use of hand washing water basins , the directing of traffic into light
motor vehicles, buses, light commercial and heavy-duty trucks were being
strictly enforced by immigration guards and a private security company engaged
by Zimra.
According to one border official a total of 93 travellers
left the country between 6am and 8am while 116 entered the country from South
Africa.
“Activity is still low. Our understanding is that most
travellers could have adopted a wait and see attitude considering the rigorous
screening processes relating to covid-19 protocols,” said the source.
The Assistant Immigration Officer in charge of Beitbridge,
Mr Nqobile Ncube was not readily available for comment.
One of those who were turned away for having an invalid passport, Mr Obey Makwara said; “I
am stranded, I have a valid permit to be in South Africa but unfortunately, my
passport expired last month, so I was not allowed to leave the country.
“I will have to wait for a new passport since I have made
an application”. Another traveller who preferred not to be named said the
Government should intervene on the testing fees being charged by most
laboratories which are beyond the reach of ordinary people.
“US$60 is too much considering the state of the affairs at
the household level. Our view as ordinary people are that these tests should be
done for between US$5 and US$10,” he said.
Mr Panashe Nkosi said the border clearing processes had
greatly improved as compared to the last six years.
“It’s pleasing to note that the South African and
Zimbabwean governments are taking the pandemic seriously judging by the level
of preparedness on the ground.
“The border processes are excellent and seamless. It’s a great experience for me, I haven’t come home by road for the past six years,” he said.
Ms Lucia Chidenga said she was happy to be home after
almost two years to reunite with her family.
Several cross border drivers said they were impressed with the clearance
processes and the separation of traffic.
“We haven’t had unnecessary delays, we are always engaging
with authorities where they are challenges and hope to maintain that relationship,”
said Mr Tawanda Takezawa who chairs the association for Beitbridge cross border
drivers.
It was also all systems go at Plumtree, where officials said traffic was very low and that 15 people had crossed the border between 6 am and 8 am. “It’s all systems out, but we have a low traffic, we will keep monitoring,” said the source. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment