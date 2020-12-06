PAIR BEATS PHONE THIEF TO DEATH

TWO men have been arrested while their three accomplices are still at large after they ganged up and beat a man to death for allegedly stealing a cell phone.
Thomas Ncube (28) and Thuthukani Moyo (32) both from West
Nicholson and their accomplices allegedly assaulted Melusi Sibanda with
knobkerries and sjamboks and dumped him in the bush.
Ncube and Moyo were not asked to plead when they appeared
before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi facing a murder charge. They were
remanded in custody to December 17.
Prosecuting, Mr Noel Mandebvu said the gang attacked
Sibanda on November 23 after he allegedly stole a cell phone from a shopkeeper.
“On 17 December at around 8PM the now deceased was at
Mbembesi Business Centre when he entered a shop to buy some groceries. Sibanda
bought a few items and left and after he was gone the shopkeeper realised that
her phone that she had placed on the counter was missing.
“She alerted Ncube, Moyo and their three accomplices who
are still at large and told them that Sibanda had stolen her cell phone and
they pursued him. The gang caught up with Sibanda and they searched him and
found him in possession of the missing cell phone. They force marched him back
to the business centre where the shop keeper confirmed that the cell phone
belonged to her,” he said.
Mr Mandebvu said the gang led Sibanda away from the
business centre and they force marched him to a homestead where they collected
some sjamboks and knobkerries which they used to assault him.
Mr Mandebvu said Ncube, Moyo and their accomplices
assaulted Sibanda and left him in the bush and fled the scene. He said
Sibanda’s body was found on the following day by a passerby.
The matter was reported to the police leading to Ncube and
Moyo’s arrest. Chronicle
